Barbados builds 2 police stations, 1 magistrate's court for US$8 million Thursday, May 25 2017 @ 12:25 PM AST







Barbados Government Information Service:



by Theresa Blackman



If all goes well, the Civic Centre being constructed in Cane Garden, St. Thomas, should be completed by the end of September this year.



That is according to Director of the National Insurance Department, Ian Carrington, who gave the assurance that despite one variation with regards to excavation, the project was on time and within budget.



He was speaking to reporters following a site visit to the Centre, which will house a two-storey police station and a Magistrates Court at a cost of approximately BDS $16 million.



The construction is part of a five-year, $76 million, Citizens Security Facilities Project being funded by the National Insurance Department.



Mr. Carrington stated that he was pleased with the quality and level of workmanship seen at the site, and described the project as an important one for the country, as citizen security is paramount if we want to live in a safe and secure place.



