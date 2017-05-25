Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

#newscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Friday, May 26 2017 @ 12:00 PM AST

Chaguaramas Development Authority spent $4.4 million for strategic plan

Thursday, May 25 2017 @ 01:27 PM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Views: 42

COMMENTARY

Should the cost of drafting a strategic plan should be included in someone's salary? Or the board members stipend? Why did the CDA pay $4.4 million for a strategic plan?

This state-owned entity, earlier in the video acknowledged the need for a manpower audit (because they have too much staff but need someone to tell them that), paid $4.4 million to someone to draft a strategic plan for the company. See for yourself: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Svi4t...t=1h43m55s

Funny though, it sort of backfired on the Opposition member asking the question, because the expense was incurred, according to the acting GM, during the previous administration.

What's Related

Story Options

Who's Online

Guest Users: 842

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

@wwwnewscott
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.09 seconds 