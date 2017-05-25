Chaguaramas Development Authority spent $4.4 million for strategic plan Thursday, May 25 2017 @ 01:27 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 42



Should the cost of drafting a strategic plan should be included in someone's salary? Or the board members stipend? Why did the CDA pay $4.4 million for a strategic plan?



This state-owned entity, earlier in the video acknowledged the need for a manpower audit (because they have too much staff but need someone to tell them that), paid $4.4 million to someone to draft a strategic plan for the company. See for yourself:



Funny though, it sort of backfired on the Opposition member asking the question, because the expense was incurred, according to the acting GM, during the previous administration.



