How to 'own' the public servant by Govts of Trinidad and Tobago

Permanent Secretaries in Government service are supposed to be independent as they straddle administrations and are supposed to be public servants.



Three very effective ways Trinidad and Tobago politicians have found to circumvent this and keep these public officers serving the politicians' interest ahead of that of the country, is to keep them insecure in their positions, so their career objective becomes 'to please the minister' so as to keep their jobs or benefit financially as described below.



1. Keep them acting - never appoint them to the substantive positions. This is the unspoken reason a local Police Commissioner has not been appointed for at least a decade. Two Canadians were appointed Police Commissioner and Deputy Police Commissioner but they served entirely at the pleasure of the Government of the day because they, of course, relied on the Minister of National Security's signature on their work permits.



2. Bring back retirees and defend it by saying that no one else, who is willing to work in Government, can do the job, due to private sector poaching, as evidenced here



3. Dangle the purchase of their vacation leave before them. Many of the officials who rise to high levels in the public service have accumulated, untaken vacation leave because they put work first and repeatedly postpone their vacations. Often this happens at the request of supervisors, not only in the public service but in private, competitive businesses as well. Some of it has been in the news already. This is a popular strategy with law enforcement officials, especially the ones who don't have the kind of buying power of a Permanent Secretary. This well-known documented case started off like this: PM DEFERS $5M LEAVE BUYOUT



