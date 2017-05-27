Consolidated Energy Finance S.A.'s proposed US$500 million senior unsecured notes rated 'BB-' Saturday, May 27 2017 @ 10:38 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 17 MEXICO CITY (S&P Global Ratings) May 23, 2017--S&P Global Ratings said today that it had assigned its 'BB-' issue-level rating to Consolidated Energy Finance S.A.'s (CEF) proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes. The notes will be issued in two tranches of floating and fixed rates with terms of five and eight years respectively. CEF is a financing subsidiary of Consolidated Energy Limited (CEL) (BB/Negative/--).



CEF plans to use the proceeds to partially refinance existing debt consisting of senior unsecured notes for a total amount of $1,250 million due 2019. We expect the proposed transaction to improve CEL's debt maturity profile by extending the average term of its debt from approximately five to six years, further supporting our strong liquidity assessment on the company.



The issue-level rating is one notch below the corporate credit rating, reflecting the subordination to Methanol Holding (Trinidad) Ltd.'s (MHTL's) and Natgasoline project's debt of about $290 million and $250 million secured notes, respectively.



CEL's ratio of priority obligations to net tangible assets is slightly below 30%, creating a potential material disadvantage to noteholders under a bankruptcy or liquidation scenario. Partly mitigating this risk is the upstream guarantee from operating subsidiaries on the issuance. For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see "Consolidated Energy Limited BB Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Remains Negative," published on March 28, 2017.

