Central Bank leaves out food inflation
Monday, May 29 2017 @ 01:06 PM AST
Contributed by: DeoBhagan
The aspect of inflation that affects most people was omitted from the May 2017 Monetary Policy Announcement (MPA).
2017:
2016:
Is the Central Bank continuing to cook the books to make the Government look good?
Beware that these links may suddenly stop working after this story is published, for obvious reasons, but assuming the best, see for yourself:
2016: https://www.central-bank.org.tt/sites...0MPA12.pdf
2017: https://www.central-bank.org.tt/sites...%20MPA.pdf
