Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

#newscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Monday, May 29 2017 @ 06:38 PM AST

Central Bank leaves out food inflation

Monday, May 29 2017 @ 01:06 PM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

Views: 36

The aspect of inflation that affects most people was omitted from the May 2017 Monetary Policy Announcement (MPA).

2017:


2016:




Is the Central Bank continuing to cook the books to make the Government look good?

Beware that these links may suddenly stop working after this story is published, for obvious reasons, but assuming the best, see for yourself:


2016: https://www.central-bank.org.tt/sites...0MPA12.pdf


2017: https://www.central-bank.org.tt/sites...%20MPA.pdf

What's Related

Story Options

Who's Online

Guest Users: 935

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

@wwwnewscott
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.14 seconds 