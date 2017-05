Inflation, rising costs, forex shortage slash Unilever profits by 60% Wednesday, May 31 2017 @ 12:46 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 57





Pablo Garrido

Inflation, rising costs, and the ongoing 'shortage' of foreign exchange slashed Unilever profits by 60%, the company chairman said in first quarter (Q1) results for the period ended March 31, released Tuesday (May 30) on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange.

