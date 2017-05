Senior officer of Republic Bank sells over $3 million worth of shares Wednesday, May 31 2017 @ 12:55 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 38







A senior officer of Republic Bank sold over $3 million worth of shares on May 23. According to a Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange notice, the senior officer sold 31,443 Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL) shares on May 23. RFHL shares last traded on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange for just over $101 each. What's Related More by HAlexander

