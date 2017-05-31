Sign of corruption: Withholding statistics and other basic information Wednesday, May 31 2017 @ 01:24 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 44



This is not necessarily the case in Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, The Bahamas, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, but just by way of example, look at Trinidad and Tobago below.









Due to a sharp decline in oil and gas prices and production, that country's exports are known to have plummeted. However, the statistics show and say nothing about it other than 'not applicable' (n.a.)



But why is not applicable, and why were all the other countries able to produce their statistics?



By withholding the statistics the politician gets to hide the loss of exports, which in the case of Trinidad and Tobago, it did surely have, according to the table below taken from the full report.







As a result, the headline the IDB put was 'Latin American and Caribbean exports increase for the first time in four years'



However, this is not true and the Trinidad and Tobago number would entirely change the upbeat headline. Consequently, the politician remains unscathed and can say whatever he/she wants, and with people believing him or her, he or she could claim to be doing a god job, get re-elected to stay in office longer, and (continue) to be dishonest in many similar ways, including with public funds.



Another example is the availability of tourist data to the island of Tobago. Tourism arrivals is a number most Caribbean countries are proud to track. Why isn't it available for Tobago? If the people knew the actual numbers, they would probably see that mostly people from Trinidad visit Tobago and most of the money the central government pumps into Tobago tourism is wasted or rather pocketed. With no statistics to prove otherwise, the politicians can pour millions of dollars down that drain every year, or rather into pockets every year. Corruption also takes place via the withholding of statistics in some countries, or at least, it creates an enabling environment.This is not necessarily the case in Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, The Bahamas, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, but just by way of example, look at Trinidad and Tobago below.Due to a sharp decline in oil and gas prices and production, that country's exports are known to have plummeted. However, the statistics show and say nothing about it other than 'not applicable' (n.a.)But why is not applicable, and why were all the other countries able to produce their statistics?By withholding the statistics the politician gets to hide the loss of exports, which in the case of Trinidad and Tobago, it did surely have, according to the table below taken from the full report.As a result, the headline the IDB put was 'Latin American and Caribbean exports increase for the first time in four years' http://www.iadb.org/en/news/news-rele...11813.html However, this is not true and the Trinidad and Tobago number would entirely change the upbeat headline. Consequently, the politician remains unscathed and can say whatever he/she wants, and with people believing him or her, he or she could claim to be doing a god job, get re-elected to stay in office longer, and (continue) to be dishonest in many similar ways, including with public funds.Another example is the availability of tourist data to the island of Tobago. Tourism arrivals is a number most Caribbean countries are proud to track. Why isn't it available for Tobago? If the people knew the actual numbers, they would probably see that mostly people from Trinidad visit Tobago and most of the money the central government pumps into Tobago tourism is wasted or rather pocketed. With no statistics to prove otherwise, the politicians can pour millions of dollars down that drain every year, or rather into pockets every year. What's Related http://www.iadb.org/en/...

More by elijose

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format