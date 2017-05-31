Republic Bank grateful and concerned over Trinidad and Tobago's mid-year budget review Wednesday, May 31 2017 @ 01:30 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 16 Comments from Nigel Baptiste, Managing Director, RFHL - parent company of Republic Bank - on the Trinidad and Tobago mid-year budget review 2017:



Having reviewed the MYBR, I am in equal parts grateful and concerned.



I am grateful that the Government has continued to signal to the wider society that it cannot be business as usual. In his words  we must cut our coat to suit our cloth and this is true for all levels of society. We need a renewed focus on enhancing productivity at all levels and this is not just an issue of labour but also capital allocation. His indication that the World Bank has been approached to conduct a review of public spending is also welcome. It is important that we be guided by their recommendations going forward. I am also grateful that the Government is placing their focus on tax collection and is persevering with the Property Tax. We all have responsibilities as citizens and the payment of our taxes is one of them. With respect to the latter, I do believe that some consideration could be given to establishing a separate treatment for the manufacturing sector as opposed to the currently proposed treatment which groups them together with the industrial sector. I am aware the TTMA is making representation to this end and I do hope that their recommendations are taken into consideration. The transparency with respect to Government borrowings must also be lauded though while I am familiar with the first two Bonds mentioned, I am not sure whether the 1.5 billion short term six month 1.7% fixed rate bond that was raised in March 2017 came to the market.



I am concerned however that there is no room for slippage with respect to the Governments fiscal situation going forward. According to Minister Imbert for the half year, the fiscal deficit stood at 5.4 billion against a target of 3.85 billion. The overall fiscal deficit target for the full year is now 5.9 billion and is predicated on the overdue sale of assets and improved tax collection. Essentially, what this means is that the Government must run a balanced fiscal position between now and the end of their year. This will only be possible if the sale of the assets, which were delayed because of complex legal, regulatory, corporate and administrative roadblocks is achieved. The Ministry of Finance team is best placed to know how realistic it is to expect the roadblocks to be removed in the short term. Alternatively, assets such as NGCs share in TTNGL and TGU have been identified for disposal but again the timeline is uncertain, especially if the Government remains desirous of ensuring no diminution of value. The implications of these sales not taking place within the timeframe expected have not been shared with the wider community and this could only result in speculation. I will not speculate but I do hope the Ministry has a contingency plan.



My other concern is that I do not believe that we have as yet tackled the real retardants to our growth. In this respect, I am aware that Jamaica established a private sector led Economic Growth Council last year and their first act was to identify the impediments to growth in that country and the second act was to develop concrete plans to overcome same. Many of the retardants that were identified by that Council for Jamaica have equal applicability to Trinidad and Tobago these include issues such as the difficult of doing business, crime, lack of focus on a goal, political structure, corruption. We need a similar truth and reconciliation session with ourselves. It is the only way that we can begin to chart the right path forward.



With respect to the Republic Bank shares, we have been aware for some time now that the ultimate objective of the Government was to have the shares sold to recover moneys used in the CLICO bailout so the comments were not surprising. Republic Bank has expressed previously AND remains ready and willing to work with the Government to identify a suitable purchaser(s) so as to ensure that the twin objectives of no diminution in shareholder value and no limitations on the Groups future expansion opportunities are achieved.

