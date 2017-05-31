Shell to buy Chevron's Trinidad & Tobago assets for US$250 million
Wednesday, May 31 2017 @ 10:40 AM AST
Contributed by: elijose
Views: 19
Anglo-Dutch European integrated major Royal Dutch Shell, the liquified natural gas (LNG) majority shareholder in Point Fortin-based Atlantic LNG plant announced yesterday it will buy Chevron's assets for US$250 million, the Oil & Gas Journal http://www.ogj.com/articles/2017/05/s...obago.html and Newsday http://www.newsday.co.tt/news/0,244387.html reported yesterday.
The blocks include the stalled side of the Loran-Manatee cross-border gas field shared with Venezuela.
Trinidad and Tobago currently has a bid round in progress. For more visit: http://news.co.tt/public_html/article...3083116383
The blocks include the stalled side of the Loran-Manatee cross-border gas field shared with Venezuela.
Trinidad and Tobago currently has a bid round in progress. For more visit: http://news.co.tt/public_html/article...3083116383