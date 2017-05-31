Rowley dislikes 'special ISIS cradle' label for Trinidad & Tobago Wednesday, May 31 2017 @ 11:39 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 37



Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley told a reporter from one of Chile's leading daily newspapers during an interview at his hotel in Santiago that he disliked the label 'special cradle for ISIS' yesterday. The reporter said the little-known Caribbean nation is facing some of the challenges that globalization has brought including the radical group which calls itself the Islamic State. He said too that the oil and gas exporter that is T&T, thanks to its location has also become a trans-shipment hub for narcotics and a destination for refugee Venezuelans. In the interview, Rowley also acknowledged the country's rising crime rate.

