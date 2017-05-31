Venezuela: Los Roques marine life unaffected by Trinidad oil spill Wednesday, May 31 2017 @ 11:52 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 41



The Ministry of Fisheries said in a release today that none of the fish resources were affected by the oil spill of April 23, 2017, emanating from Pointe-a-Pierre refinery operated by Petrotrin, Trinidad & Tobago's state-owned integrated oil and gas company. http://www.insopesca.gob.ve/?p=7711 The announcement came after a week of inspection and included marine life like turtles which were also said to be unaffected. What's Related http://www.insopesca.go...

