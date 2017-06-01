Jamaica trade mission coming to Trinidad & Tobago this month Thursday, June 01 2017 @ 09:56 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 99



Eighteen Jamaican companies will benefit from the promotion of their products in three countries over a two-week period under Jamaica Promotions Corporations (JAMPRO) Caribbean Market Mission.



Launched at JAMPROs New Kingston offices yesterday (May 29), the mission will facilitate visits to Barbados, Trinidad and The Bahamas from June 18 to 30.



The companies will have scheduled business meetings with buyers to promote their products; execute trade visits to key retail outlets; and have key discussions with private- and public-sector partners to garner market intelligence.



Speaking at the launch, Deputy Chairman, JAMPRO, Metry Seaga, said the three-island mission will provide the opportunity to showcase some of the best of brand Jamaica in the region and increase exports to nearby markets.



This represents the start of a movement to grow Jamaicas exports. This mission is, therefore, very timely and a well-embraced component to continue to drive our countrys export journey, he said.



Mr. Seaga further noted that the mission, which falls under JAMPROs three-year export development programme, Export Max II, is part of the agencys work to provide continued support to local exporters.



We (JAMPRO) play a critical role in building their capacity, whether they are large or small, while increasing the number of markets they penetrate globally, he said.



He noted that through Export Max II, JAMPRO has sought to provide focused and customised support to existing exporters and export-ready firms, by enhancing their competitiveness and positioning them to take full advantage of export market opportunities.



Since the launch of the programme in 2011, approximately 35 Jamaican companies have been enrolled. By the end of the programme, they are expected to achieve a minimum of 50 per cent overall growth in export sales and access to at least one new market for each year of the programme, he said.



In addition, Export Max II has already provided development services for the enrolled companies to improve their strategic planning, marketing, labelling and productivity. The programme is now deepening the market penetration phase with the Caribbean Market Mission.



I look forward to the successful results from this mission; please represent Brand Jamaica well and fly the Jamaican flag high. When you return, I will be sure to work with our own export team at JAMPRO to ensure that the necessary follow-ups are made to convert leads into bona fide business, Mr. Seaga told the beneficiaries.



The Caribbean Market Missions participating companies are Crimson Dawn Manufacturing Company Limited, Dawson Trading Company Limited, R&D Commercial Holdings (formerly E.G. Wellness Brands), Free Form Factory Limited, Grace Agro-Processors (Division of GK Foods & Services), Jamaica Drip Irrigation Limited, Tripple C Manufacturing Limited; Very Amazing Products (VAP) Limited, Island Products Manufacturing Company Limited, Boss Furniture Company Limited, Carita Jamaica Limited, Country House Products, Country Traders and JABEXCO Limited  Best Dressed Foods.



King Pepper Products Limited, Southside Distributors Limited and Ag Chem Plant Limited will also participate on select missions.



The Export Max programme is executed in partnership with the Development Bank of Jamaica, HEART Trust/NTA, Scotiabank and Jamaica Productivity Centre.







