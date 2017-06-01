U.S. Men's National Team vs Trinidad & Tobago
Thursday, June 01 2017 @ 01:38 AM AST
FIFA World Cup Qualifier June 8
In conjunction with U.S. Soccer, the Colorado Rapids Soccer Club announced that Dick's Sporting Goods Park will host a FIFA World Cup qualifier between the United States Men's National Team and Trinidad & Tobago on Thursday, June 8.
