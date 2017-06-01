Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

#newscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Thursday, June 01 2017 @ 07:07 PM AST

Trinidad & Tobago crude oil exports rose in March

Thursday, June 01 2017 @ 11:05 AM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Views: 13

While the local oil refinery complains about insufficient crude oil supply, Trinidad and Tobago continues to export crude oil to other countries.

While the domestic downstream complains of insufficient natural gas supply, Trinidad and Tobago continues to export new gas to other countries.

Below are the amounts of crude oil exported from T&T to the United States in thousands of barrels, from November 2016 to March 2017.



What's Related

Story Options

Who's Online

Guest Users: 973

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

@wwwnewscott
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.09 seconds 