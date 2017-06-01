Trinidad & Tobago crude oil exports rose in March Thursday, June 01 2017 @ 11:05 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 13



While the domestic downstream complains of insufficient natural gas supply, Trinidad and Tobago continues to export new gas to other countries.



Below are the amounts of crude oil exported from T&T to the United States in thousands of barrels, from November 2016 to March 2017.







