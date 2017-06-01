Simple solutions to forex woes Thursday, June 01 2017 @ 11:27 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 37







The Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries (County Victoria Agricultural Office), the Cocoa Development Company and the Agricultural Development Bank participated in the 5th Annual Moruga Heritage Food Festival held on Saturday 27th May 2017. Ms. Sati Gangapersad, County Agricultural Officer (Victoria) indicated to the gathering that the Ministry was indeed privileged to participate in such a laudable venture, further stating that Moruga had a rich historical significance in the Trinidadian landscape. Agriculture should be the center of development of any country because it enables sustainable economic growth said Ms. Gangapersad. She also thanked the community for being an active partner in the locust management programme which the County is aggressively implementing.



The County Victoria Agricultural Office displayed an integrated home garden landscape comprised of aquaponics, A-frame hydroponics, grow-box hydroponics set around a waterfall and cocoa center-piece; while vegetable seedlings and literature on how to grow various vegetables were distributed to all visitors.



Ms. Denise Dickson of the Agricultural Development Bank stated that Moruga is a significant agricultural producing area with great potential. Ms. Jacqueline Rawlins, Director on the Board of the Cocoa Development Board of Trinidad and Tobago (CDCTTL) informed that Moruga is an integral part of the Cocoa Strategic Plan.



The solution to having more foreign exchange available is to eat what is grown here and grow what is eaten here. This would dramatically reduce the country's food import bill but who's encouraging that?

