Only Colombia, Venezuela will borrow more
Friday, June 02 2017 @ 04:41 PM AST
Contributed by: AleemKhan
Views: 47
The top CAF loan approvals of 2016:
Colombia: US$450 million
Venezuela: US$400 million
Trinidad and Tobago: US$300 million
|
...
#newscott
|
Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Only Colombia, Venezuela will borrow more
Friday, June 02 2017 @ 04:41 PM AST
Contributed by: AleemKhan
Views: 47
The top CAF loan approvals of 2016:
Colombia: US$450 million
Venezuela: US$400 million
Trinidad and Tobago: US$300 million
What's Related
Story Options
|
Who's OnlineGuest Users: 838
Topics
User Functions
@wwwnewscottTweet this
|
Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners.
|
Powered by Geeklog
Created this page in 0.11 seconds