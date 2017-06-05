Wonder Woman takes over Trinidad & Tobago cinema screens Monday, June 05 2017 @ 11:06 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 51 SCORE: 5/10

Wonder Woman will be the 'it' movie in Trinidad and Tobago for a few weeks. It has at least two dedicated screens in most cinemas in the Caribbean islands. It ends with Chris Pine giving his life to save the day, blowing himself up in the sky, after telling Wonder Woman he loves her.



So women will drag their men to see it, especially since it also features quips from Gal Gadot to Chris Pine to prove her superiority to the inferior male species, like "You don't decide what I do" or something like that.



Teenage girls will also flock to see it as it features rewarded defiance of mommy.



Men will flock to see it for the same reason women flocked to see '300 Rise of an Empire' - lots of toned bodies jumping around in their underwear.



SCORE: 5/10

Guardians of the Galaxy was unsurprisingly trash but when you go to watch movies like this you have to lower your expectations. At least it was better than Wonder Woman though. It ends with everybody living happily ever after in outer space. They kill the bad guys, including the main bad guy, but just enough to bring him back in a sequel.



SCORE: 6/10

Snatched was not as bad as I expected. It ends with everybody getting back together. Bad guy goes to jail, etcetera, but it was mildly funny in between. Very good were the veiled critiques of modern society. Amy Schumer's humour isn't too bad either, but maybe it's the writer who deserves the credit for that.



SCORE: 7/10

King Arthur was no classic but it was a good story albeit fantastical. It ends with the formation of the Knights of the Round Table after they kill King Arthur's naughty uncle.



SCORE: 7/10

Alien is probably the best movie in cinemas right now. It ends predictably with the bad guy winning the day. It's amazing how these pods that allow people to hibernate never open from the inside though. Why is that?



SCORE: 4/10

Pirates of the Caribbean, Dead Men Tell No Tales was trash. It ends with the two young people living happily ever after and Captain Jack Sparrow sailing off on the Black Pearl. Also, the young boy gets back his daddy. Pity he couldn't get back his mommy too but what the hey, it's a dumb movie. The girl's father killed himself to save her.



SCORE: 8/10

Everything Everything was deep and thought-provoking, so I won't tell you the ending. Go see it.



SCORE: -3/10

Captain Underpants was bad. It wasn't even funny for children. I saw a dad walk out with his young daughter who had fallen asleep during the movie. This is seriously trash. I mean the kind of trash that makes you want to ask for your money back.





And I'm done. Yay!!

SCORE: 5/10Wonder Woman will be the 'it' movie in Trinidad and Tobago for a few weeks. It has at least two dedicated screens in most cinemas in the Caribbean islands. It ends with Chris Pine giving his life to save the day, blowing himself up in the sky, after telling Wonder Woman he loves her.So women will drag their men to see it, especially since it also features quips from Gal Gadot to Chris Pine to prove her superiority to the inferior male species, like "You don't decide what I do" or something like that.Teenage girls will also flock to see it as it features rewarded defiance of mommy.Men will flock to see it for the same reason women flocked to see '300 Rise of an Empire' - lots of toned bodies jumping around in their underwear.SCORE: 5/10Guardians of the Galaxy was unsurprisingly trash but when you go to watch movies like this you have to lower your expectations. At least it was better than Wonder Woman though. It ends with everybody living happily ever after in outer space. They kill the bad guys, including the main bad guy, but just enough to bring him back in a sequel.SCORE: 6/10Snatched was not as bad as I expected. It ends with everybody getting back together. Bad guy goes to jail, etcetera, but it was mildly funny in between. Very good were the veiled critiques of modern society. Amy Schumer's humour isn't too bad either, but maybe it's the writer who deserves the credit for that.SCORE: 7/10King Arthur was no classic but it was a good story albeit fantastical. It ends with the formation of the Knights of the Round Table after they kill King Arthur's naughty uncle.SCORE: 7/10Alien is probably the best movie in cinemas right now. It ends predictably with the bad guy winning the day. It's amazing how these pods that allow people to hibernate never open from the inside though. Why is that?SCORE: 4/10Pirates of the Caribbean, Dead Men Tell No Tales was trash. It ends with the two young people living happily ever after and Captain Jack Sparrow sailing off on the Black Pearl. Also, the young boy gets back his daddy. Pity he couldn't get back his mommy too but what the hey, it's a dumb movie. The girl's father killed himself to save her.SCORE: 8/10Everything Everything was deep and thought-provoking, so I won't tell you the ending. Go see it.SCORE: -3/10Captain Underpants was bad. It wasn't even funny for children. I saw a dad walk out with his young daughter who had fallen asleep during the movie. This is seriously trash. I mean the kind of trash that makes you want to ask for your money back.And I'm done. Yay!! What's Related More by krishendathgokoo

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format