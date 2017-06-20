Repsol, McDermott celebrate BP news too Tuesday, June 20 2017 @ 02:00 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 17

Graphic representation by McDermott



Madrid-based oil and gas company, Repsol, and Houston-based fabricator McDermott International are also celebrating BP plc's announcements last week. BP announced Thursday (June 1) that its subsidiary, BP Trinidad & Tobago LLC (bpTT), owned 30 per cent by Repsol, has found two trillion cubic feet of natural gas offshore Trinidad. The local unit of the London-based oil and gas giant also announced it will be going after a further 600 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd) at Angelin, another offshore field where the joint venture holds proven reserves.



"The discoveries were made in two wells, Savannah and Macadamia, located in the East Block within the Columbus Basin east of the island of Trinidad at a depth of 150 meters," a Repsol statement said yesterday (June 5). "After the United States, Trinidad and Tobago is the most important country for Repsol in terms of production. The company produced 101,887 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the country in 2016," the statement said.



Repsol also celebrated the sanctioning of Angelin. "This field is located in the West Block, 60 kilometers from the island of Trinidad, where production is estimated at 600 million cubic feet of gas per day (109,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day). The drilling phase is expected to begin in the second half of 2018, with production beginning in 2019," the company said.



Repsol's 2016 net production in Trinidad and Tobago stood at 3.9 million barrels of liquids and 187.5 billion standard cubic feet of natural gas, equivalent to 101,887 barrels of oil per day, the company said. Repsol's net proved reserves of oil and natural gas amounted to 291.4 million barrels of oil equivalent at the end of 2016.



LARGE LUMP SUM FOR MCDERMOTT



Meanwhile, McDermott International, Inc. confirmed that it has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract from bpTT for the Angelin gas field, which said is located 25 miles (40 kilometers) off the east coast of Trinidad.



McDermott said it will disclose the value of the contract at the end of its second quarter. "The large lump sum contract award will be reflected in McDermotts second quarter 2017 backlog," the company said in its statement



This is a great opportunity for us to build on the relationship and trust developed through the execution of the front-end engineering design (FEED) for the Angelin project, said Scott Munro, McDermott vice president for Americas, Europe and Africa. Through early engagement and aligning our respective goals, McDermott and bpTT have partnered to optimize the delivery of this very important project.



ANGELIN GAS FOR EXPORT



McDermott said: "Building off its pre-FEED and FEED work, McDermott will provide a turnkey EPCIC solution to design, procure, fabricate, transport, install and commission a six-slot wellhead platform and 26-inch (66 centimeter) subsea pipeline using its project management and engineering team in Houston. The 992-ton (900 metric ton) four-legged main pile jacket and 1,323-ton (1,200 metric ton) four-deck topside for the Angelin project will be constructed at the Altamira, Mexico fabrication facility. The platform and pipeline are scheduled to be installed by McDermotts DLV 2000. The project demonstrates the versatility of the DLV 2000 for installations of both pipelines and platforms in a single mobilization."



McDermott added: "The Angelin project is a dry gas development within the northern Columbus Basin in 213 feet (65 meters) of water. The gas will be exported to the Beachfield/Atlantic LNG and the liquids to the Galeota terminal via a new 13 mile (21 kilometer), 26 inch (66 centimeter) diameter export pipeline. With a design throughput of 600 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, production will be exported through the pipeline to the Serrette Facility and on to the nearby Cassia platform for processing." Graphic representation by McDermottMadrid-based oil and gas company, Repsol, and Houston-based fabricator McDermott International are also celebrating BP plc's announcements last week. BP announced Thursday (June 1) that its subsidiary, BP Trinidad & Tobago LLC (bpTT), owned 30 per cent by Repsol, has found two trillion cubic feet of natural gas offshore Trinidad. The local unit of the London-based oil and gas giant also announced it will be going after a further 600 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd) at Angelin, another offshore field where the joint venture holds proven reserves."The discoveries were made in two wells, Savannah and Macadamia, located in the East Block within the Columbus Basin east of the island of Trinidad at a depth of 150 meters," a Repsol statement said yesterday (June 5). "After the United States, Trinidad and Tobago is the most important country for Repsol in terms of production. The company produced 101,887 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the country in 2016," the statement said.Repsol also celebrated the sanctioning of Angelin. "This field is located in the West Block, 60 kilometers from the island of Trinidad, where production is estimated at 600 million cubic feet of gas per day (109,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day). The drilling phase is expected to begin in the second half of 2018, with production beginning in 2019," the company said.Repsol's 2016 net production in Trinidad and Tobago stood at 3.9 million barrels of liquids and 187.5 billion standard cubic feet of natural gas, equivalent to 101,887 barrels of oil per day, the company said. Repsol's net proved reserves of oil and natural gas amounted to 291.4 million barrels of oil equivalent at the end of 2016.LARGE LUMP SUM FOR MCDERMOTTMeanwhile, McDermott International, Inc. confirmed that it has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract from bpTT for the Angelin gas field, which said is located 25 miles (40 kilometers) off the east coast of Trinidad.McDermott said it will disclose the value of the contract at the end of its second quarter. "The large lump sum contract award will be reflected in McDermotts second quarter 2017 backlog," the company said in its statementThis is a great opportunity for us to build on the relationship and trust developed through the execution of the front-end engineering design (FEED) for the Angelin project, said Scott Munro, McDermott vice president for Americas, Europe and Africa. Through early engagement and aligning our respective goals, McDermott and bpTT have partnered to optimize the delivery of this very important project.ANGELIN GAS FOR EXPORTMcDermott said: "Building off its pre-FEED and FEED work, McDermott will provide a turnkey EPCIC solution to design, procure, fabricate, transport, install and commission a six-slot wellhead platform and 26-inch (66 centimeter) subsea pipeline using its project management and engineering team in Houston. The 992-ton (900 metric ton) four-legged main pile jacket and 1,323-ton (1,200 metric ton) four-deck topside for the Angelin project will be constructed at the Altamira, Mexico fabrication facility. The platform and pipeline are scheduled to be installed by McDermotts DLV 2000. The project demonstrates the versatility of the DLV 2000 for installations of both pipelines and platforms in a single mobilization."McDermott added: "The Angelin project is a dry gas development within the northern Columbus Basin in 213 feet (65 meters) of water. The gas will be exported to the Beachfield/Atlantic LNG and the liquids to the Galeota terminal via a new 13 mile (21 kilometer), 26 inch (66 centimeter) diameter export pipeline. With a design throughput of 600 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, production will be exported through the pipeline to the Serrette Facility and on to the nearby Cassia platform for processing." What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format