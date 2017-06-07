Air St Maarten becomes Caribbean's newest airline Wednesday, June 07 2017 @ 11:38 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 41



Sint Maarten Tourism and Economic Affairs Minister Mellissa Arrindell-Doncher on Tuesday (May 30) signed the Economic Permit for SXM Airways, making the airline the first locally established airline to acquire such since St. Maarten obtained its new constitutional status. The economic permit allows SXM Airways to move forward with its operations and begin service.



Sint Maarten Civil Aviation advised the minister to grant the permit based on the advice from the Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten, which found the overall plan for SXM Airways to be realistic and feasible, and that the company shows sufficient financial resources to cover the initial startup phase of the company and its first 6 months of operation which is a requirement by law.



The directors of the company, Elvis Queeley, Michel Carter and Jeff Oliver were present at the signing along with Head of the Civil Aviation Department Lou Halley. Oliver described the moment as a dream come true for three hard working young men who wants the opportunity to show their children that they can dream and then live their dreams.



The directors of the airline will now finalize the process to obtain the airlines AOC (Air Operator Certificate) to allow the company to use its aircraft for commercial purposes. Most of this work is already done. The certificate will list the aircraft types and registrations to be used, for what purpose and in what area etc.



Until Thursday when it received a permit from the Sint Maarten Government, SXM Airways (Air St Maarten) operated solely as a private jet charter and helicopter service from the Dutch Caribbean island.

