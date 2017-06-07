Trinidad News, Tobago News

Caribbean Financial Action Task Force finds Haiti, Suriname made progress

Wednesday, June 07 2017 @ 11:47 AM AST

The Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) May 2017 Plenary in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, recognised the two countries made significant progress addressing deficiencies identified previously.

For the CFATF statement, visit: http://www.centralbank.cw/uploads/fil...202017.pdf

