Caribbean Financial Action Task Force finds Haiti, Suriname made progress Wednesday, June 07 2017 @ 11:47 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 47



For the CFATF statement, visit: The Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) May 2017 Plenary in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, recognised the two countries made significant progress addressing deficiencies identified previously.For the CFATF statement, visit: http://www.centralbank.cw/uploads/fil...202017.pdf What's Related http://www.centralbank....

More by DeoBhagan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format