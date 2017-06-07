Trinidad News, Tobago News

Wednesday, June 07 2017 @ 09:23 PM AST

Homes lost to coastal erosion in Trinidad

Wednesday, June 07 2017 @ 01:13 PM AST

Contributed by: michaelariston

An unknown number of residents of a small village called Guayaguayare, situated near Mayaro along the south east coast of the Caribbean island of Trinidad, have lost their homes to coastal erosion, a government minister confirmed in Trinidad & Tobago's Senate yesterday.

Responding to a question in the Upper House, Agriculture Minister Minister Clarence Rhambarat said he could not give an exact number of persons displaced.

Some of the Mayaro/Guayaguayare victims of climate change and global warming have applied for government housing but Rambharat offered no assurances of assistance, instead he would only say the Housing Ministry is considering the applications.

Rambharat unsuccessfully contested elections to become Mayaro's representative in the Lower House in 2015.

To view Rambharat's response visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L8vdO...p;t=28m45s

