Homes lost to coastal erosion in Trinidad

Responding to a question in the Upper House, Agriculture Minister Minister Clarence Rhambarat said he could not give an exact number of persons displaced.



Some of the Mayaro/Guayaguayare victims of climate change and global warming have applied for government housing but Rambharat offered no assurances of assistance, instead he would only say the Housing Ministry is considering the applications.



Rambharat unsuccessfully contested elections to become Mayaro's representative in the Lower House in 2015.



