Real Madrid to start football school in Costa Rica Wednesday, June 07 2017 @ 10:11 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 88 Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) President Luis Alberto Moreno and Real Madrid Football Club President Florentino Pérez today signed an agreement in Madrid to jointly promote Latin American and Caribbean initiatives that help at-risk children (boys and girls) through football.



From the next season a socio-sportive school will be opened in collaboration with the Universidad Latina de Costa Rica. Projects in Argentina will also be pursued the IDB said in a statement today. New initiatives in Perú and Colombia will also be considered, the IDB said.



With 12 Europe Cups under its belt, Real Madrid is fresh from winning the Champions League 2017.



The Real Madrid Foundation currently has 150 socio-sportive schools from which 2,000 persons in Iberoamérica and the Caribbean benefit, the IDB said. This assistance includes help with school supplies, vaccination, nutrition and basic child services.

