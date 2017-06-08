RBC's Dukharan: Barbados currency in de facto devaluation Thursday, June 08 2017 @ 10:50 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 27









A CHART SAYS 2,000 WORDS:







The prior fiscal year (2016/2017) budget statement promised a reduction in the fiscal deficit to between 7.9% (worst case) and 5.8% (best case) of GDP. However, the deficit came in at around 8.2% of GDP.RBC Caribbean Group Economist Marla Dukharan"What the Minister has articulated appears to be a fiscal devaluation  one which holds the nominal exchange rate and wages steady, but in effect increases import tariffs uniformly, such that fiscal revenues grow, while outflows of foreign exchange decline, based on higher import prices. Since the purchasing power of the Barbados dollar will be reduced, and it will now cost BBD 2.04 to purchase one USD, the measures outlined also constitute a de facto devaluation," she told GNM, a Miami-based publication.She also said: "In March 2017, the monetary base stood at BBD2.49 billion while foreign reserves stood at USD353 mil- lion, which yields a ratio of more than 7:1. This is by no means a projection or forecast of where the exchange rate could move to, if it moves at all; instead, it gives us a sense of how unsustainable the current 2:1 peg is, even if a balanced budget is achieved by March 2018."A CHART SAYS 2,000 WORDS:

