UN: Caribbean Sea is the 2nd most contaminated with plastics in the world Thursday, June 08 2017 @ 02:18 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 27







The volume of plastic garbage in the Caribbean Sea oscillates between 600 and 1,400 items per square meter, the United Nations (UN) says in the graphic below released today on the occasion of World Oceans Day. The Caribbean is second only to the Mediterranean Sea. What's Related More by elijose

More from Traffic & Weather Story Options Printable Story Format