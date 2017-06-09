SEA results 2017 release date: July 4 Friday, June 09 2017 @ 11:27 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 84 Parents of over 18,000 primary school students will also be celebrating on July 4, not the US Independence or Venezuela's the day after, but the release of the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) results 2017.



The SEA results 2017 release date is expected to be July 4, Ministry of Education Chief Education Officer Harrilal Seecharan told secondary school principals and schools supervisors in a June 7 memo.



"The SEA placement exercise is scheduled to commence on June 12," he said.



"The Form One Intake figures submitted indicate that there is a shortfall of approximately 800 spaces. Consequently, you are required to:



"Re-examine your Form one intake figure and provide the maximum number of students who can be accommodated at your school. The number should be in keeping with the number of Form One classes in your school, and the policy of teacher to student ratio of 1:35-40 secondary school students.



"Reconsider the suggested intake figure listed in the table attached that is in keeping with your SEA 2016 enrollment. Should there be any disagreement with these proposed figures, promptly submit in writing to your School Supervisor Ill, an explanation for your objection."



He went on: "The proposed date for the release of results is Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Kindly choose a date for the registration of your Form One students from either Wednesday, July 5, 2017, Thursday, July 6, 2017, or Fnday, July 7, 2017 and submit to your School Supervisor III. Your usual cooperation is anticipated."

