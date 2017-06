Trinidad & Tobago schools re-open September 4 Monday, June 12 2017 @ 01:31 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 56



Term I - 4th September, 2017 to 15th December, 2017 : 15 weeks



Term II - 8th January, 2018 to 29th March, 2018 : 12 weeks



Term III - 16th April, 2018 to 6th July, 2018 : 12 weeks











