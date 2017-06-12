Trinidad News, Tobago News

Trinidad & Tobago's Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) operating at 61%

Monday, June 12 2017 @ 02:13 PM AST

PTSC has 340 buses, 209 operate daily.

"We are not able to satisfy all the needs of our commuters," Chairman of PTSC Edwin Gooding this morning before JSC of Parliament.

PTSC has 160 routes, 100 of which are rural and around 70 of those routes are operating.

About 40-50 buses usually in for repairs: Gooding.

Average age of PTSC fleet is 12 years compared to 8 year international benchmark.

