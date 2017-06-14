Trinidad News, Tobago News

Nike+ Sport Watch GPS removes replay feature

Wednesday, June 14 2017 @ 06:37 PM AST

Nike has unapologetically removed its replay feature from its Nike+ Sport Watch GPS , https://twitter.com/wwwnewscott/statu...3152488448 the only reason we bought it. So now, we're backing up the maps with screenshots in case they remove that feature too.


4 mile Chaguanas walk


6 miles through in Tucker Valley (and more)


Preparing for a marathon? Run from Chaguanas to San Juan and back.


We can do a short Chaguanas run too


How to turn the Bamboo Cathedral into a 5 mile run


And next, we're going to try FitBit or Garmin. Sad :( because Nike was the best.

This is what it used to be like: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2Nw-HVPFpk

