Nike+ Sport Watch GPS removes replay feature

4 mile Chaguanas walk





6 miles through in Tucker Valley (and more)





Preparing for a marathon? Run from Chaguanas to San Juan and back.





We can do a short Chaguanas run too





How to turn the Bamboo Cathedral into a 5 mile run





And next, we're going to try FitBit or Garmin. Sad :( because Nike was the best.



