Trinidad & Tobago govt pays close to US$10 million per month in rental of empty buildings
Thursday, June 15 2017 @ 06:34 AM AST
This is what makes Trinidad & Tobago a paradise for corruption. The Auditor General has been flagging this for years and nothing has been done. View the parliamentary committee meeting here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yv9o0G2WGnA
What was not said is that members of parliament, both in Opposition and Government, own some of the buildings governments rent from.
