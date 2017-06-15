NLCB pays for security detail for its chairman Thursday, June 15 2017 @ 02:50 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 62 Acting Finance Minister Stuart Young yesterday in Parliament confirmed that National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) Chairman Marvin Johncilla had private security retained for him at the expense of the NLCB.



Young said he did not know if a Police report was made. He also denied knowledge of the cost of the security. What's Related More by DeoBhagan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format