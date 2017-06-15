Trinidad News, Tobago News

Friday, June 16 2017 @ 10:25 AM AST

NLCB pays for security detail for its chairman

Thursday, June 15 2017 @ 02:50 PM AST

Acting Finance Minister Stuart Young yesterday in Parliament confirmed that National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) Chairman Marvin Johncilla had private security retained for him at the expense of the NLCB.

Young said he did not know if a Police report was made. He also denied knowledge of the cost of the security.

