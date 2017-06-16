#Corruption Friday, June 16 2017 @ 12:03 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 22



We have a lot of this



Nobody asks any questions, like if the other banks were given an opportunity to bid for the business, or why wasn't a public tender announced. If anyone asks, the culprit's response would be either that (1) there are only a few banks in the country (2) for competitive reasons it was all done behind closed doors and under confidentiality agreements.



What?! What competitive reasons could a state-owned company have? Who is the State competing with? Who could have rushed ahead and stolen this business from who? The only party a confidentiality clause in an agreement like this could protect would be the bank and that protection would be from other banks. Is this the most transparent way for a state-owned company or the Finance Ministry (above) to give a bank business?

