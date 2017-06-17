Former EFCL Corporate Secretary not the only one unavailable to respond Saturday, June 17 2017 @ 04:06 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 44



* EFCL has $550 million in litigation matters and some judgments have already been delivered against the company, a parliamentary committee heard yesterday. View the full meeting here:



* About 80% of claims for payment were for work too incomplete for payment



* Rahim and Assistant GM also took huge ($13,000+) pay increases without knowledge of board





