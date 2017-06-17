Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

#newscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Sunday, June 18 2017 @ 12:56 AM AST

Former EFCL Corporate Secretary not the only one unavailable to respond

Saturday, June 17 2017 @ 04:06 PM AST

Contributed by: michaelariston

Views: 44

Annesa Rahim, former corporate secretary, now senior legal officer of the Education Facilities Company Ltd, is not the only one unavailable to respond. An assistant GM is also on 30 days sick leave https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fM3_9...p;t=36m00s

* EFCL has $550 million in litigation matters and some judgments have already been delivered against the company, a parliamentary committee heard yesterday. View the full meeting here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fM3_9OLaPTU

* About 80% of claims for payment were for work too incomplete for payment https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fM3_9...t=1h36m00s

* Rahim and Assistant GM also took huge ($13,000+) pay increases without knowledge of board https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fM3_9...t=2h05m40s


#Corruption

What's Related

Story Options

Who's Online

Guest Users: 546

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

@wwwnewscott
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.10 seconds 