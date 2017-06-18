Happy Fathers Day - Be a leader! Sunday, June 18 2017 @ 09:42 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 37



It's been some years, but I have memories of my father and our past circumstances. Becoming a father myself, I've realized that he gave us what we needed to grow and that which he could afford; water and sunlight for true Trinbagonian plants. We didnt have much and were often overlooked, as many others. We were broke, but not broken.



The life lesson is that we must not underestimate and mismanage one of our most valuable resources: people who are poor, by others standards. There is a saying that when life knocks you down, land on your back, because if you can look up, you can get up!



I also remember one time I came home to find him, intoxicated, eating Char Sui Kan Fan; a chinese meal of pork, rice and chow mein. Being the staunch non-practicing Hindu that he was, he said "doh study that . . . Once it name food, eat it." I never knew him to eat pork and of course, in the just less than two decades we spent together, we never cooked it at home.



Fast forward to 2017 where I now advocate and educate nationally and internationally on issues relating to many aspects of the food industry.



In another way, there is significant wastage in the food industry which I coincidentally reference repeatedly and publicly. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations notes that up to one third of all food is spoiled or squandered before it is consumed by people. It is an excess in an age where almost a billion people go hungry, and represents a waste of the labour, water, energy, land and other inputs that went into producing that food.



I often share my belief, at home firstly, that educating on, and understanding the food industry will bring people closer to the land, the oceans and encourage greater respect for the men and women who feed us. By connecting with nature and grassroots people, we begin to focus on sustaining people and their livelihoods; the future.



If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, YOU ARE A LEADER!



Photos and story by Omardath Maharaj, Agricultural EconomistIt's been some years, but I have memories of my father and our past circumstances. Becoming a father myself, I've realized that he gave us what we needed to grow and that which he could afford; water and sunlight for true Trinbagonian plants. We didnt have much and were often overlooked, as many others. We were broke, but not broken.The life lesson is that we must not underestimate and mismanage one of our most valuable resources: people who are poor, by others standards. There is a saying that when life knocks you down, land on your back, because if you can look up, you can get up!I also remember one time I came home to find him, intoxicated, eating Char Sui Kan Fan; a chinese meal of pork, rice and chow mein. Being the staunch non-practicing Hindu that he was, he said "doh study that . . . Once it name food, eat it." I never knew him to eat pork and of course, in the just less than two decades we spent together, we never cooked it at home.Fast forward to 2017 where I now advocate and educate nationally and internationally on issues relating to many aspects of the food industry.In another way, there is significant wastage in the food industry which I coincidentally reference repeatedly and publicly. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations notes that up to one third of all food is spoiled or squandered before it is consumed by people. It is an excess in an age where almost a billion people go hungry, and represents a waste of the labour, water, energy, land and other inputs that went into producing that food.I often share my belief, at home firstly, that educating on, and understanding the food industry will bring people closer to the land, the oceans and encourage greater respect for the men and women who feed us. By connecting with nature and grassroots people, we begin to focus on sustaining people and their livelihoods; the future.If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, YOU ARE A LEADER! What's Related More by bngs

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format