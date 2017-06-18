More heavy rains to come over next five days Sunday, June 18 2017 @ 10:22 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 18











#CORRUPTION #WeFloodingStill

In Trinidad and Tobago, over the last five decades, billions of taxpayer dollars have been lost to corruption instead of being spent on infrastructure to prevent flooding. Forget what the politicians say, heavy rains and flooding are coming to Trinidad and Tobago over the next five days, according to international weather forecasters.#CORRUPTION #WeFloodingStillIn Trinidad and Tobago, over the last five decades, billions of taxpayer dollars have been lost to corruption instead of being spent on infrastructure to prevent flooding. What's Related More by elijose

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format