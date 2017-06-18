More heavy rains to come over next five days
Forget what the politicians say, heavy rains and flooding are coming to Trinidad and Tobago over the next five days, according to international weather forecasters.
In Trinidad and Tobago, over the last five decades, billions of taxpayer dollars have been lost to corruption instead of being spent on infrastructure to prevent flooding.
