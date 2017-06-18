Trinidad News, Tobago News

Sunday, June 18 2017 @ 03:03 PM AST

More heavy rains to come over next five days

Sunday, June 18 2017 @ 10:22 AM AST

Forget what the politicians say, heavy rains and flooding are coming to Trinidad and Tobago over the next five days, according to international weather forecasters.





#CORRUPTION #WeFloodingStill
In Trinidad and Tobago, over the last five decades, billions of taxpayer dollars have been lost to corruption instead of being spent on infrastructure to prevent flooding.

