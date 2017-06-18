Trinidad & Tobago now under Tropical Storm Warning Sunday, June 18 2017 @ 09:16 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 44



The following is the official warning issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Met Office:



TROPICAL STORM WARNING FOR TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, GRENADA AND ITS DEPENDENCIES Issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service The Government of Trinidad and Tobago is placing Trinidad and Tobago under a Tropical Storm Warning as of 6:00pm today, Sunday, 18th June, 2017. Simultaneously, the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) on the advice of the Government of Grenada is placing Grenada and its Dependencies under Tropical Storm Warning. A Tropical Storm Warning means that Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and its dependencies can expect Tropical Storm conditions within 36 hours.



At 5:00pm, Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 was centred near 7.5ºN latitude 50.4ºW longitude or about 1200 kilometres east-southeast of Trinidad.



A Potential Tropical Cyclone refers to a disturbance that has not yet become a tropical cyclone, but which poses the threat of bringing tropical storm or hurricane conditions to land areas within 48 hours. Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 is moving to the west at about 37 km/hr. The disturbance is expected to continue on west-northwest track over the next 48 hours during which it is forecast to intensify as environmental conditions are conducive for strengthening. Maximum sustained winds are near 56km/hr with higher gusts. Minimum central pressure is 1008mb. Trinidad and Tobgo, Grenada and its dependencies will therefore be mostly exposed to Tropical Storm conditions from Monday night into Tuesday.





The disturbance is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 50 to 125mm over Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and its Dependencies from Monday night through Tuesday. Gusty winds and street/flash flooding are likely in areas of heavy showers or thundershowers. The possibility of landslides/landslips exists. Sea conditions are also anticipated to become very disturbed which will adversely affect marine and coastline interests. Citizens and all concerned are advised to closely follow the directions and advise of their Disaster Emergency Managers at this time.



