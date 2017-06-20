Tropical Storm Bret soaks Trinidad & Tobago Tuesday, June 20 2017 @ 02:46 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 51



Eye witnesses reported on social media:



* Power outages, some caused by fallen trees, and imperfect wiring



* Parts of some buildings, and one home in Tobago debilitated by continuous rainfall, either collapsed or blew off (roofs)



The Caribbean nation's Office of Disaster Preparedness Management (ODPM) advised up to an hour ago that no casualties or injuries had been reported.



Reports of displaced snakes and roving caimans in backyards are also expected later this morning, so don't go walking through flood waters.



Schools and many businesses announced yesterday they will remain closed, though the Government refrained from officially declaring the day off for public servants. Persons waiting to appear before a magistrate over the already-long weekend (thanks to Labour Day and Corpus Christi for those who form bridges) were promised to get a hearing later today, albeit starting later than the normal 9 am, from 10 am.



"The creepiest thing about this storm is there is a lot or rain and wind but not thunder and lightning," tweeted an eye witness.



"Street lights in St James currently blowing & sparking in unison. High gusts of wind & rainfall ...Officially concerned!" tweeted another eye witness.



However, through it all, Trinis still found humour in the ordeal, with memes poking fun at the rare occurrence in a country situated outside of the hurricane belt. Some joked that the finance minister might impose a storm tax while others warned that God must be a Trini because they viewed the Tuesday off as another holiday.



As at 2 am Trinidad & Tobago time (currently the same as Eastern Standard Time), Bret was shown by the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) as directly over Trinidad and Tobago with a projected trajectory going over Eastern Venezuela, including Margarita and the ABC (Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao) islands. The storm is no longer expected to hit Barbados. It is expected to only graze Grenada.







Miami expects the storm and residual rainfall to continue to soak:



* Trinidad

* Tobago

* Grenada

* Venezuela from Pedernales to Cumana including Isla de Margarita



Next the storm officially is expected to pass over:



* Bonaire

* Curacao

* Aruba



The NHC said: "Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast today, and a weakening trend is expected to begin on Tuesday when Bret is forecast to become a tropical depression. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) from the center. Point Salines, Grenada, recently reported sustained winds of 39 mph (63 km/h) with a gust to 52 mph (83 km/h)."



