Tuesday, June 20 2017 @ 02:49 AM AST

Jamaica sends trade mission to Trinidad & Tobago

Tuesday, June 20 2017 @ 02:45 AM AST

Participants in the Caribbean Market Mission and the JAMPRO Market Development team pose for a photo at a display of products to be promoted in Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and the Bahamas. The delegation started its mission on June 18 to promote Brand Jamaica across the region. An opening ceremony of the trade mission to Trinidad and Tobago takes place at the Hilton in Port of Spain on Thursday, June 22 at 8:30 am.

