Trinidad & Tobago Govt Minister 'flabbergasted' at request for transparency Wednesday, June 21 2017 @ 01:21 PM AST



#corruption Government's line minister for Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) said he was flabbergasted at an Opposition senator's request for transparency yesterday in the Senate in Port of Spain.After reading a prepared statement https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2VjH...p;t=40m50s and then patting himself of the back saying "You couldn't get more details than this" he then proceeded to say he was flabbergasted at Opposition Senator Wade Mark's request for transparency https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2VjH...p;t=45m29s and further could not say if the proposed acquisition of a private company by the state-owned TSTT would result in job losses https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2VjH...;t=45m292s Massy Group Chairman Robert Bermudez sits on the same board of directors as Richard Young, father of Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2VjH...;t=40m550s TSTT's board of directors (following the non-objection approval by Trinidad & Tobago's Cabinet of Ministers) had approved the purchase of the company for up to $225 million, but the transaction was closed for $255 million https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGrsf...p;t=30m14s #corruption

