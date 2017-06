Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister to visit China in spring next year Wednesday, June 21 2017 @ 02:11 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 51



China spring announcement:



Earlier though, from July 4-6, this year, he is expected to visit Grenada for a Caricom Heads of Government meeting.China spring announcement: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=opE1V...p;t=18m46s What's Related https://www.youtube.com...

More by DeoBhagan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format