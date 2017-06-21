Banks in The Bahamas issue 25% more credit cards Wednesday, June 21 2017 @ 03:20 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 29







More credit cards with buying power of up to BS$5,000 (US$1:BS$1) were issued in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period last year, the Central Bank of The Bahamas said in its Quarterly Statistical Digest, May 2017, released Monday (June 19).Also, non-performing loans (NPLs) increased year-on-year in the first quarter of 2017 vs 2016, the Central Bank said.Meanwhile, Government revenue is estimated to have fallen. RBC Caribbean Group Economist Marla Dukharan in her report released today said the estimated 0% economic growth in 2016 contributed to this.

