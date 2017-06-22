Trinidad News, Tobago News

Bermuda retail sales up 2.3%

Thursday, June 22 2017 @ 02:59 AM AST

Retail sales in April 2017 increased 2.3 per cent above the $92.7 million recorded in April 2016. Five of the seven sectors experienced increases in sales revenue with service stations recording the largest increase in sales receipts of 9.9 per cent. In contrast, retailers of motor vehicles registered the largest decline in sales of 21.7 per cent. For more, visit: https://www.gov.bm/sites/default/file...cation.pdf



