What was the racist comment that prompted the walkout?

The racist comment was that a Government Member of Parliament called a Member of the Opposition a racist, according to the audio. View and listen here:



"You want to call me a racist?!" - Princes Town MP Barry Padarath



"And (s)he right!" - someone from the Government benches.



Under the standing orders Members of Parliament (MPs) cannot call each other names.



The Speaker did not rule on the comment (point of order) and in protest the Opposition walked out.





