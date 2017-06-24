What do Belize, Trinidad & Tobago and Venezuela have in common? Saturday, June 24 2017 @ 02:00 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 83

What do Belize, Trinidad & Tobago and Venezuela have in common?



LACK OF DATA TRANSPARENCY



Yet another international organisation is flagging a lack of data from official Trinidad and Tobago sources aka the Government. Lack of data transparency is a key spoke in the wheel of corruption. (See:



Trinidad and Tobago, Belize and Venezuela offered no official data for this study:



Of course, if asked, the official reason would be that remittances do no account for any meaningful percentage of GDP in Trinidad and Tobago, but the real problem is an overall suppression of data to create an enabling environment for corruption.





The CEMLA chart above shows that as a percentage of GDP, remittances upticked last year in Trinidad and Tobago. However, GDP contracted last year by about -5.1% (IMF) so remittances could have well remained the same as the denominator (GDP) shrunk.





The CEMLA chart above says Trinidad and Tobago received US$129 million in remittances in 2016.





The CEMLA chart above shows remittances in US dollars grew by 2.4% to US$129 million, which means T&T received about US$125.9 million a year earlier.





To download the study in Spanish, visit:





