Devaluation of the Barbados dollar even worse than expected

Previously reported to cost BB$2.04, with the new fee, the US dollar will now cost BB$2.07 with rounding.







The Central Bank of Barbados yesterday (June 27) advised that the 2% fee on foreign exchange cash, wire transfer, and draft transactions will now go into effect from Monday, July 17, and not July 1 as originally announced. The fee will be applied to travel, debit and credit card purchases from September 1.



The de facto devaluation of the Barbados dollar is going to be even worse than expected, a guidance note on a foreign exchange fee released by the Central Bank of Barbados yesterday confirmed.

