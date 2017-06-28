IMF: Guyana economy to grow further by 3.5% in 2017 vs 3.3% in 2016
The macroeconomic outlook for Guyana is positive for 2017 and the medium-term, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a release today. Growth is projected at 3.5% in 2017, supported by an increase in public investment, continued expansion in the extractive sector, and a recovery in rice production. Twelve-month inflation is expected to remain low at around 2.6% by year-end.
Real economic activity expanded by 3.3% in 2016, the IMF said. Subdued agricultural commodity prices, adverse weather and delays in public investment weighed down on activity, while large increases in gold output helped support growth. Consumer prices increased by 1.5% in the 12 months ending in December 2016, as weather-related shocks to food prices reversed the deflationary trend.
Guyana is expected at the IMF to grow its economy by another 3.6% in 2018
