Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister brings back minister fired for housing racket
Thursday, June 29 2017 @ 05:55 AM AST
Contributed by: DeoBhagan
Views: 74
A former government minister who was fired after she was caught giving her boyfriend a house out of government's subsidised housing pool (HDC) has been re-appointed to Cabinet.
Late last night, after most press rooms closed, the Office of the Prime Minister sent out the following to select media:
Late last night, after most press rooms closed, the Office of the Prime Minister sent out the following to select media: