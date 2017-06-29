Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister brings back minister fired for housing racket Thursday, June 29 2017 @ 05:55 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 74



Late last night, after most press rooms closed, the Office of the Prime Minister sent out the following to select media:











A former government minister who was fired after she was caught giving her boyfriend a house out of government's subsidised housing pool (HDC) has been re-appointed to Cabinet.Late last night, after most press rooms closed, the Office of the Prime Minister sent out the following to select media:

