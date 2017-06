Fitch Ratings to charge US$80k, visit Trinidad & Tobago in October 2017 Thursday, June 29 2017 @ 06:45 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 36 To conduct its first rating on the Caribbean islands sovereign. Inviting Fitch was part of the Government's response to being downgraded to junk by Moody's Investors Service and downgraded one notch by Standard & Poor's amid a looming debt crisis and reduced fiscal revenues. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukixW...p;t=21m00s What's Related https://www.youtube.com...

