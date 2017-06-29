Trinidad News, Tobago News

Thursday, June 29 2017 @ 06:33 PM AST

Puff n Stuff owner kidnapped, then freed: C News, CNC3

Thursday, June 29 2017 @ 06:29 PM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

Views: 69

Gregory Laing was kidnapped and freed all in one day, according to media reports.

"Police confirm the owner of 'Puff n Stuff' has been kidnapped," Rishi Harrynanan, a CNMG reporter, said this morning around 8 am.

The ransom figure was unclear but numbers between $250,000 and $2 million were reported. One report said up to a few minutes ago that police are still looking for him and have 'locked down' Picton Road in Laventille.

But then came this: "The release of kidnap victim Gregory Laing took place in the Eastbound lane of the Beetham Highway around 5:00 pm this afternoon," from CNC3's Sampson Nanton.

Laing and family operate a bakery called 'Puff n Stuff' in San Fernando, and later opened an outlet in Port of Spain, but then closed that and kept only 'Puff n Stuff' in south Trinidad.

