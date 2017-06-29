Puff n Stuff owner kidnapped, then freed: C News, CNC3 Thursday, June 29 2017 @ 06:29 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 69 Gregory Laing was kidnapped and freed all in one day, according to media reports.



"Police confirm the owner of 'Puff n Stuff' has been kidnapped," Rishi Harrynanan, a CNMG reporter, said this morning around 8 am.



The ransom figure was unclear but numbers between $250,000 and $2 million were reported. One report said up to a few minutes ago that police are still looking for him and have 'locked down' Picton Road in Laventille.



But then came this: "The release of kidnap victim Gregory Laing took place in the Eastbound lane of the Beetham Highway around 5:00 pm this afternoon," from CNC3's Sampson Nanton.



Laing and family operate a bakery called 'Puff n Stuff' in San Fernando, and later opened an outlet in Port of Spain, but then closed that and kept only 'Puff n Stuff' in south Trinidad.



