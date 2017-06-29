IMF: Barbados economic growth to slow down to less than 1% in 2017 vs 1.6% in 2016 Thursday, June 29 2017 @ 05:58 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 37 "The Barbadian economy continues its recovery on the back of stronger tourism performance, but improving public finances remains a critical challenge. Economic growth in 2016 is estimated to have been 1.6 percent and to have accelerated in the first quarter of 2017 to 2 percent," said IMF Mission Chief Judith Gold, in a statement today. She visited Barbados from June 2029.



She said: "Growth in 2017 is projected to slow to less than 1 percent, reflecting the fiscal consolidation efforts introduced in the FY2017/18 Budget."



